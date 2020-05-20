Doug McCaw was misidentified as Matt in a caption accompanying Tuesday’s story on a couple running the Colorado Trail this summer. Also, the comment that inspired the trip should have been ‘Don’t let your ‘but’ get in the way of your goals.’
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:24 AM
Sunset: 08:24:13 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:40 AM
Sunset: 08:25:05 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: WSW @ 19mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:58 AM
Sunset: 08:25:56 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:17 AM
Sunset: 08:26:47 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54:38 AM
Sunset: 08:27:36 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54 AM
Sunset: 08:28:25 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:24 AM
Sunset: 08:29:14 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.