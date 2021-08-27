Ben Geyer and Jake Staiano both shot a 5-under-par 66 on Friday in the second round of the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open at Tiara Rado Golf Course and are tied for the lead at 132.
Staiano, had six birdies and one eagle to offset one bogey and a double bogey and Geyer shot a 32 on the back nine — four birdies and a bogey. Geyer and Staiano also shot a 66 in the first round and were two of four players tied for the lead. Juan Diego Fernandez shot a 66 in the second round and is at 133. John Murdock, who was also tied for the first-round lead, shot a 68 on Friday and fourth at 138.
The best round of the day belonged to pro Callum McNeil, who had three eagles — on Nos. 2, 6 and 18 — in his round of 63. McNeil, who was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and currently resides in Texas, opened with a 73 and is tied for seventh.