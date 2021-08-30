Chance of Rain: 73% Sunrise: 06:43:06 AM Sunset: 07:44:23 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SSW @ 10mph UV Index: 4 Moderate

Wednesday Night

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.