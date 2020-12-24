A story in Wednesday’s paper regarding the Mesa County Search and Rescue featured an incorrect name. Bill Eades has been a member on the team for the past five years.
Sentinel Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:30:44 AM
Sunset: 04:56:28 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 8F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:31:09 AM
Sunset: 04:57:03 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 10F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:32 AM
Sunset: 04:57:40 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:31:52 AM
Sunset: 04:58:18 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WNW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:11 AM
Sunset: 04:58:59 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:32:28 AM
Sunset: 04:59:40 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 07:32:42 AM
Sunset: 05:00:24 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.