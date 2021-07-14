A story in Tuesday’s Daily Sentinel misidentified the location of a fire. The Lick Creek Fire, formerly named the Dry Gulch Fire, is burning in southeastern Washington.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:20 AM
Sunset: 08:40:06 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ESE @ 16mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:00:03 AM
Sunset: 08:39:34 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:00:46 AM
Sunset: 08:39:01 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:01:30 AM
Sunset: 08:38:25 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:02:15 AM
Sunset: 08:37:48 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:03:01 AM
Sunset: 08:37:09 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:03:48 AM
Sunset: 08:36:29 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.