GJ carver competes on Food Network's 'Halloween Wars'

  • Updated
Special to the Sentinel

Willy Tuz, center, is part of team Lollipop Lunatics with baker Jamie Louks, left, and sugar artist Beverly Hansen for “Halloween Wars” on Food Network. A premiere party will be at 7pm Sunday, Sept. 18, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.

Willy Tuz has taken his pumpkin carving up a notch. He’s moved from “Outrageous Pumpkins” to “Halloween Wars.”

Tuz, the owner of Colorado Fruit Designs in Grand Junction and founder of Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated and Great West Ice Fest appeared on Season 12 of the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” that premiered Sunday, Sept. 18.

Willy Tuz "Outrageous Pumpkins"

Willy Tuz, owner of Colorado Fruit Designs: Willy’s Wild Carvings, was a finalist on the Food Network show "Outrageous Pumpkins." 
Willy Tuz
FILE - Willy Tuz of Grand Junction competed in “Outrageous Pumpkins,” a carving competition on television’s Food Network. (2020)
Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated

Willy Tuz/Special to the Sentinel

This pumpkin sculpture was created by Willy Tuz, owner of Colorado Fruit Designs. It is similar to what can be expected by those attending Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated.

