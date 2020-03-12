On Tuesday, District 51 announced that any school-sponsored trip outside of the state of Colorado through the end of March would be canceled because of the national spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The decision impacts athletic schedules as well. The Grand Junction and Central high school baseball teams were scheduled to play at a tournament in Phoenix next week during Grand Valley schools’ spring break.
As soon as the district announced the temporary ban on out-of-state travel, both programs had to figure out a backup plan.
“What we did was we reached out to other schools that were going down there that had their games canceled as well, so we’re playing three Denver schools now,” Central coach Chuck Yost said.
“We’ve already got the games scheduled.”
Instead of going to Arizona, the Warriors will play at Littleton High School on March 19. Two days later, they’ll play a pair of games at Niwot High School.
Grand Junction is still deciding on its schedule changes. Fortunately for the Tigers, they have some flexibility.
“We’ll hope to pick up three games somewhere else in-state here,” Grand Junction coach Justin Little said. “That’s yet to be determined. But the good thing is we’re not the only district in the state that’s done this. There’s a lot of teams looking for games. That’s a good thing.”
Central quickly moved to fill its spring break week with replacement games. Grand Junction has several openings on its slate to fit opponents in.
“We have some openings later in the season where we can set some games into, depending on other teams’ schedules,” Little said. “We’re working with other schools to see what works best with everybody.”