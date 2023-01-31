New restaurant Pêche dedicated to diners' delicious experience
Palisade’s newest restaurant, Peche,336 Main Street a somewhat upscale American cuisine restaurant.

 Christopher Tomlinson

After being a semifinalist for a prestigious national culinary award in 2020, Josh Niernberg thought that was it.

“As far as I was concerned, that was the end of the journey with James Beard,” said the Grand Junction chef and owner of Bin 707 Foodbar and TacoParty in downtown Grand Junction.

