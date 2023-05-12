Grand Junction’s Jase Satterfield lays down a bunt Friday night in the Tigers’ 5-2 victory over Central at Suplizio Field. Satterfield finished 2 for 3 with one run scored as Grand Junction ended the regular season on a two-game win streak.
Scott Crabtree
Central's Jayvin Martinez delivers a pitch Friday night in the Warriors' 5-2 loss to Grand Junction at Suplizio Field.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Brett Woytek delivers a pitch Friday night in the Tigers’ 5-2 victory over Central at Suplizio Field
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Brett Woytek connects on a hit Friday night in the Tigers’ 5-2 victory over Central at Suplizio Field
Scott Crabtree
Central's Jaxxon Collins connects on a hit Friday night in the Warriors' 5-2 loss to Grand Junction at Suplizio Field.
Grand Junction High School’s baseball team did not need a win in its season finale to make the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Tigers, though, were hungry to close out the regular season with a victory against Central to secure a playoff spot. Grand Junction defeated the Warriors 5-2 on Friday night at Suplizio Field.
“We definitely want to end the season with a win, especially with a cross-town rival,” Grand Junction coach Si Espinoza said. “We’re just trusting the process right now and look forward to the playoffs.”
Grand Junction (15-8, 5-3 SWL) is ranked 18th in the CHSAA seeding index for the postseason. The top 32 teams receive a postseason berth.
Central (10-12, 2-6 SWL) is ranked 29th in the CHSAA seeding index and will wait to see if they make the postseason field.
“I don’t know if we’re out or not, but we definitely needed a win to guarantee a spot,” Central coach Chuck Yost said. “Now we have to wait and see what happens.”
The Tigers broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fourth inning. Will Applegate drove home his second run of the game with a base hit to score Zyler Fazzi. Landon Scarbrough scored on a fielder’s choice.
“We always want to win, that is always the goal,” Grand Junction pitcher Brett Woytek said. “The team did a great job. It was a great team win. We fought through the first few innings. They were a little rough. Our bats did a good job carrying us through.”
Grand Junction added a run in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead when Jase Satterfield scored on a wild pitch. Satterfield singled, advanced to second base on an errant pickoff attempt, then moved to third on another error.
“We played OK,” Yost said. “We just couldn’t get the hit when we needed to. We left a lot of guys on base. We couldn’t get enough hits to play for a big inning.”
Woytek led the way for the Tigers, limiting Central to one earned run on four hits and struck out nine in five innings for the victory.
“The goal is just to get outs,” Woytek said. “No matter how they come — strikeouts, groundouts, fly outs. I made an adjustment early. They were catching some good swings in the first few innings. I commend my defense. They did a good job behind me.”
After giving up two runs in the first two innings, Woytek settled in, limiting the Warriors to one base hit and two walks in the next three inning.
“Brett threw great,” Espinoza said. “He’s always a solid pitcher for us. We know we’re going to get five to six innings out of him. He’s going to pound the zone and do what he did tonight.”
Andrew Henderson pitched the final two innings, limiting Central to two walks and one hit.
Central senior Jayvin Martinez pitched a complete game for the Warriors. He allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and struck out four.
“(Woytek) is good,” Yost said. “He threw well. I thought Jayvin threw well for us. He settled in after the first couple innings.”
The Tigers took an early 2-0 lead in the first. Applegate had a RBI single to right field and Cam Ochoa’s pop up to short right field was deep enough to score Colton Romero.
Central scored once in the bottom of the first and once in the second. Lewis Coonts reached on an error and scored on Ryland Nostrand’s double to right-center in the first. Brayden Kellerby led off the second with a double over Satterfield’s head in center field and then scored on Kyle Bambino’s sacrifice fly to right field.
With another runner on base, the Warriors narrowly missed an opportunity to extend the inning on a foul ball just over the third base bag. Instead of a potential run-scoring extra-base hit, Woytek got a strikeout to get out of the inning.
“I felt we came out a little bit flat,” Espinoza said. “We put up two then we kind of thought we were going to roll. It was a grind.”
