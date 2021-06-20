Peter Hart remembers the narrow ledge and scanning for ice.
He remembers grabbing a large rock and the rock coming loose. Then he was turning in air and seeing the floor of the rugged red canyon below.
“And then I don’t remember anything.”
In those dark moments, he plunged 40 feet. His right leg fractured in multiple places when he hit the ground, bones breaking through skin. His left heel exploded into hundreds of pieces and his head was cracked and gashed.
It also was in those moments that he was given the chance to live.
‘A MILLION ADVENTURES’
Today is summer solstice, Father’s Day and Peter Hart’s 44th birthday.
“I’ve always relished having a birthday on what is often the longest day of the year because I love daytime,” he said.
It meant a day that was lighter longer for “having some long, epic adventure,” he said.
His birthday gift and Father’s Day wish usually has been to go for a hike or a bicycle ride — mountain or road bike, both are great, he said.
His wife, Kate, and two boys, Joona, 11, and Asa, 7, would sometimes go along and other times wave good-bye saying, “we’ll see you in six hours for dinner.”
But there were many days of the year Peter pulled his boys out of the house for “a million adventures,” Kate said.
They have gone hiking and camping in many places, including The Maze, a remote district of Canyonlands National Park in Utah. “It’s like a commitment to get down there,” Peter said.
Nearly every year the trio goes on a canoe trip with friends in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota.
Kate doesn’t mind being left behind because “I do not like mosquitoes,” she said. And she always gets swarmed.
Peter also has taught Joona and Asa how to downhill ski. “That has always been something important to me,” he said.
They’re good sports, he said. “They put up with all my wanderlust.”
He’s hopeful that one of these days, they will all be back out there.
“We haven’t been able to do it this year,” Peter said. “We haven’t had one night in a tent this year, which is pretty unusual for us.”
CRASHING AND TUMBLING
Joona and Asa weren’t with Peter when he went for a hike at mid-day on Jan. 18 in No Thoroughfare Canyon in Colorado National Monument.
Peter, who is a public land law attorney with Wilderness Workshop, was with Grant Stevens, who he had met just that day.
When a new staff member starts at Wilderness Workshop, they are paired with another staff member to support them, Peter said.
“We were out on a hike and getting to know each other,” he said.
“I was very consciously trying to be cautious,” looking for wet spots and ice on the trail, he said.
After a mile and half, the footprints of other hikers disappeared, evidence that few had come that way recently.
About three miles down the primitive trail, Peter was making his way around a boulder on a ledge. To stabilize his weight, he grabbed a rock that appeared to be large and stable, but it wasn’t.
It came away from the hillside, crashing and tumbling 40-feet into the canyon and Peter with it. He landed on his feet, then fell forward.
He doesn’t know how long he was unconscious or how long it took Grant to climb down to him. When he regained consciousness, Grant was there.
Peter recalls the two having a conversation, then Grant took off down the canyon, trying to get a cell phone signal so he could call for help. Peter’s phone was shattered in the fall.
“I was in shock and in and out of consciousness,” Peter said.
He stared at the blue winter sky, and “I was thinking to myself, so nobody’s walked down this trail for several weeks … and Grant’s not here, and I’m … now what?”
He couldn’t move, much less walk. He knew his head and legs were bleeding. He knew death was a possibility.
“I thought about my boys. I thought about my wife. I thought about my family. I thought about other accidents that I’ve read about,” he said.
SURGERIES AND FRIENDS
It took nearly five hours for rescuers to get Peter out of the canyon.
Grant hiked for roughly 20 minutes before he could call for help, and then he hiked back to Peter.
When rescuers arrived, “they were fantastic,” Peter said. They built a fire to warm him while figuring out how to pull him up out of the canyon and move him to a spot where a CareFlight helicopter could land.
As the helicopter carried him over Grand Junction to St. Mary’s Medical Center, “that is when I thought about my kids all the time. I never stopped thinking about my kids. I wanted to go home to be a dad,” Peter said.
Kate wanted to meet Peter at the hospital, but because of COVID-19, visitors were restricted.
It was seven days and Peter had three surgeries before Kate, who is a pediatric dentist for MarillacHealth, was approved by the hospital to visit.
Peter’s second week in the hospital brought two more surgeries, along with overwhelming support from friends and family.
Kate’s mom, Dara Whitmore, took care of the boys so Kate could go to the hospital. People brought meals, helped with the dog, delivered letters and pictures and doughnuts.
A group of guys even came to the house and built a 40-foot-long ramp to the Harts’ back porch to accommodate a wheelchair. For many of the men it was the first time they had been together since the pandemic began. “They were so happy,” Kate said. “It was amazing.”
Meanwhile, Peter was missing out on a backcountry hut trip with good friends.
Each year, Peter and those friends stayed in the OPUS Hut at 11,600 feet in the San Juan Mountains and skied hard.
“It was just a fun time with old friends,” Peter said.
Before his accident, Peter told Kate he probably wouldn’t go on the trip for the first time in more than 10 years, but Kate’s not sure he could have made himself stay home.
Peter’s fall made his decision about the trip for him, though. Two other friends who normally would have been the trip also didn’t go. But one good friend, Adam Palmer, did make the trip.
On Feb. 1, news came of a large avalanche between Silverton and Ophir. Three skiers were killed, one of them was Palmer.
‘HUGE LOSS’
“I was devastated. You feel everything. You feel pain, you feel regret, guilt, remorse,” Peter said.
“I felt terrible for Adam’s wife and his family, and I felt huge loss for them and the community,” Peter said. “(Adam) was a stalwart and charismatic leader in the Eagle County community and had been for a long time. He was a much beloved guy. … It was just a deflating loss.”
Adam was the sustainable communities director for Eagle County and was on the Eagle Town Council. He left behind his wife, Kalie, and two daughters.
Stuck in his hospital room, “there were so many emotions. It was impossible to make sense of it all,” Peter said. “Also, I was grateful that I was alive and had an opportunity to get myself healthy again so I could be a father to my kids. ...
“Of course, I wish he had the same opportunity.”
Peter and the two friends who weren’t on the trip can’t help but think at times that had they been there, perhaps things would have been different.
Peter expressed those thoughts to Adam’s wife at the recent memorial for his friend, Kate said.
Adam’s wife told Peter, “If you had been there, you would have been right next to him and you would be dead, so I’m glad that you’re here,” Kate recalled.
‘REVELATORY MOMENT’
Peter hit his lowest point after his sixth surgery on his left heel on Feb. 9. He had anticipated it would be his last, at least for a while, and that he would be able to go home.
Instead, he was told he would need a skin graft over a plate. “That was not what I was wanting to hear,” he said. “At that point, I did sink.”
“And they saw it. To the credit of the hospital staff, they immediately saw it,” he said.
They decided to move him up to the rehab floor to work with some therapists until his next surgery could happen. He talked with counselors. He also got to see his sons in person for the first time in weeks.
His mother-in-law, Dara, brought a car by the hospital so therapists could see if Peter could maneuver in and out. She brought Joona and Asa with her, and a photo captured the moment they met. “It was pretty emotional,” Peter said.
Both Peter’s legs were in braces as he sat in his wheelchair. “Joona was giving me a great big hug, and my younger son was sitting there staring at my legs,” Peter said.
On Asa’s face was a look that said, “what’s this stuff on his legs? This is not normal.”
Sometimes it’s hard to know what’s going on in kids’ minds, “but the picture, you know, suggests it was a revelatory moment for him,” Peter said.
Before that, the boys had only seen their dad via Facetime.
Early on, with the scratches, swelling, bruises and black eyes, “it looked like Mike Tyson got me with a good shot,” Peter said. “They, I think, understood the gravity of the situation. But when you’re young you don’t know how long those things last.”
“Our lives have changed,” he said. “They are used to being dragged out of the house by their dad. None of that has happened since these injuries.”
HOME WITH FAMILY
Peter finally went home from the hospital on Feb. 19.
It just so happened that about a week earlier, his parents, Dick and Jane Hart of Carbondale, were able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Peter, Kate and the boys hadn’t seen them in nearly a year.
“They just packed their bags, and they moved into our house,” Peter said.
“Most people wouldn’t be excited about their in-laws moving in, but I happen to love my in-laws so much,” Kate said.
Peter’s parents stayed until just a few weeks ago, taking Peter to appointments, helping with the boys’ homework, joining his mother-in-law in keeping the household running smoothly.
“For us to have the opportunity to spend that huge block of time with them has been great for me and great for my kids,” said Peter, who has slowly progressed from using a wheelchair and needing to have his legs almost always elevated, to two using crutches, then one. He now walks with a cane.
“He is eternally supportive of me,” Peter said of his father.
Every morning his dad would get Peter a cup of coffee and ask, “Do you feel better today?”
“No not really. My legs are still broken.”
“Well, two weeks ago you were in a wheelchair,” his dad would remind him.
“My father has always selflessly given himself to my sister and me. His own needs and desires were never his priority, but the needs of his kids always came first,” Peter said.
“He set a strong example, showed us how to work hard for family, to love the family unconditionally, and to support one another first and foremost.
“I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to fill his shoes, but I’m glad I’m around to try.”
THINKING AND HEALING
Before the accident, when he heard people talk about how hard it is to relearn how to walk, Peter thought, “that’s ridiculous.”
Now he knows it’s not. “The amount of nerve damage and damage to my joints that I sustained in the fall really changed things,” he said. He can’t feel parts of his left foot and his feet are even different sizes now.
His current goals are to walk more fluidly, and “to actually go for a walk in the neighborhood to get exercise,” he said.
When it comes to what his recovery will look like in the months and years to come, “doctors are careful not to over promise anything,” he said.
When ski passes went on sale in the spring, Peter asked his orthopedist, “is it ludicrous for me to get ski passes?”
The physician’s response was, “buy the ski passes, but buy the insurance.”
“I respect that,” Peter said. “You don’t want limit your patient’s recovery by limiting them.”
Along with physical healing, there has been a lot for Peter to work through mentally and emotionally.
“It’s been a time of inward contemplation instead of outward action,” Kate said. “Now he has to be still … and not lose his hope. And that is really hard especially when you see the evidence of destruction in his legs.”
“He has always prioritized his family in his life, but also prioritized adventure,” she said.
With time to think while also grieving for his friend, Kate has listened as her husband has evaluated life from the prospective of “I could have left my sons without a dad … I’ve been given a second chance.”
But in many ways, “Peter hasn’t really changed. He’s still loving. He hasn’t let it get the best of him. He’s still very patient and positive,” she said.
He also has so many metal pins and plates, she has lost count. “I don’t know how we’re ever going to get through the airport again,” she said.
‘AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY’
“My boys are inspirational. They are both so smart and funny and energetic and engaging. And joyful,” Peter said.
Joona likes soccer and skiing. He likes school and learning new things. “I often say, he’s already forgotten more than I’ll ever know,” Peter said.
Asa enjoys playing, and “he is our joker. He’s always making jokes and he has a very, very fun spirit,” Peter said.
Today for Father’s Day, there won’t be a hike or bike ride. “Probably, we’ll play a board game,” Peter said. “My boys like games about world domination.”
They’ll celebrate his birthday and Joona’s — he turns 12 on June 27 — with family on the patio.
It will be good. However, things aren’t the same as they were, and never quite will be.
Adam and his daughters have been on Peter’s mind as Father’s Day drew near. “I cry for them. I miss him dearly. He was an amazing dad, and his loss reminds what an amazing opportunity fatherhood is,” Peter said.
His own wife, Kate, is a rock star, he said. He loves her and their boys.
“Wanting to be their dad has been a light at the end of a long dark tunnel for me,” Peter said.