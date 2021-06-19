The Grand Junction High School girls lacrosse team extended its hot streak to a record level Saturday.
For the first time in school history, the red-hot, undefeated Tigers are in the Final Four.
Grand Junction (11-0) powered into Monday’s Class 4A state semifinals with a methodical 14-10 victory over Northfield High School under the toasty midday sun at Canyon View Park. The Tigers will play 10th-seeded Castle View on Monday at Shea Stadium in the semifinals.
Grand Junction, after a spirited pregame warmup, torched the visiting Nighthawks with a pair of early goals — both scored by senior Bridget Bankert.
On the first goal of the game, Grand Junction’s Zenobia Byerly passed to Amelia Knaysi, who passed to Bankert, who hit the back of the Northfield net.
Less than a minute later, Bankert scooped up a loose ground ball in front of the Northfield goal and promptly deposited it into the net for a 2-0 lead, acknowledged by a modest but spirited home crowd.
Both goals foreshadowed a game that saw efficient passing combinations by the Tigers that led to goals from five different players.
Plus Grand Junction controlled ground balls like a team of Nolan Arenados with sticks.
“Our team goal was to come out and score two goals quick,” Grand Junction head coach Maddie Hathaway said. “We wanted to take the lead early and maintain that lead.”
No problem.
She credited the team’s intense focus, particularly in passing combinations, with bolstering the offense.
“We’ve been working on looking for those low, open girls,” Hathaway said of the Tigers who worked into position on the edge of the goal frame.
Bankert, who led Grand Junction scorers with five goals, capitalized four times from that spot, taking assist passes from Maya DeGeorge, Rilee Powless and Byerly, among others.
Powless, working in concert with Byerly, scored two goals right before halftime, extending the Grand Junction lead to 8-3 after the scrappy Nighthawks had pulled to within 6-3.
“(Byerly and Powless) … are my favorite transition girls,” Bankert said. “We’ve got the skills to make (transitions) look pretty.”
Byerly scored twice in the second half to finish with three goals.
Powless scored twice against the Nighthawks and added four assists.
Bankert also scored twice in the second half, including a goal that stopped a huge momentum swing in Northfield’s favor right after halftime.
The Nighthawks scorched the Grand Junction defense with four consecutive goals to cut the Tigers’ lead to a sweaty 8-7.
Northfield leading scorer Reilly Cormier, a freshman, scored twice in the run and Sofia Lee and Emma Pare also scored.
Cormier finished with five goals for the Nighthawks (7-5). Pare totaled three goals for Northfield, which had ousted Denver South 11-9 in the first round of the playoffs Thursday.
The No. 3-seeded Tigers had a first-round bye.
The visiting Nighthawks, who drove from Denver to Grand Junction on Saturday morning, were victimized by the breathtakingly hot temperature and an exceptionally long first half.
They also were forced to play the second half a player down after a late first-half expulsion.
“At the start of the second half, they came out with quite a bit of momentum,” Hathaway said. “We took a timeout. We talked about it. We were getting tangled up (on defense) and not talking enough. So we got that figure out and turned it around from there.”
DeGeorge and Knaysi helped by winning draws for Grand Junction.
Powless said the team continues to make progress during a most unusual year.
“It’s very crazy … how far we’ve come,” Powless said, adding that the team appreciates the energetic dedication of Hathaway, a former standout player at Colorado Mesa University.
“She’s very strict, but we understand it,” Powless said. “We know that whatever she says will work the best for us. She can see the whole field.”
The Tigers also got two goals Saturday from DeGeorge, one of the top scorers in Colorado. She drew special defensive attention from the Nighthawks for most of the game, as expected.
The trip west was a first for Northfield, a new high school in Denver near the old Stapleton airport. Northfield, with 825 students, is an International Baccalaureate (IB) school that first opened in 2012.