The Grand Junction High School softball team ended its regular season with a 13-1 win over Montrose on Saturday.
The Tigers led 2-1 at the end of the first inning after Kaylie Kellerby stole home and Jayda Renova scored Jaxon Clark on a single to right field.
They were just getting started.
In the second, Maycie Child scored when Kiah Thompson grounded into a fielder’s choice. On the next at bat, Kellerby doubled Thompson home. Lindsey Cooley later scored Kellerby and Clark on a grounder to center field for a 6-1 lead.
Child opened the third with a seven-pitch walk and Ashley Gonzalez followed a home run over the left field wall. Kellerby scored on a Renova double before the inning was over. The Tigers (10-12, 3-5 Southwestern League) scored four more in the fourth to clinch the win.
The lone run for Montrose came in the first inning when Andie Blowers doubled to center to score Baelie Minerich.
Clark was 3 for 3, scoring twice, bringing one runner home and walking once. Every batter reached base safely at least once, and the Tigers had five extra base hits — Gonzalez’s home run and four doubles. The Tigers also stole six bases against the Red Hawks (4-15, 2-6 SWL).
Alexis Walpole earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits and one earned run in four innings.
The Tigers are on the outside looking in for the Class 4A playoffs. They are ranked 36th in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s RPI index and the top 32 teams qualify.
Volleyball
Central (4-8, 1-6 SWL) split a southern road trip.
First, the Warriors lost to SWL foe Durango in three sets — 25-11, 25-12, 25-13. That loss clinched a season sweep at the hands of the Demons (13-3, 7-1)
Central bounced back by beating Montezuma-Cortez (4-11).
The Warriors took three of four sets — 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 25-21. Logan McCabe had 17 kills and Rhyan Mason had 12 aces.
Soccer
Central lost to Durango 10-0 on the road.
The Warriors (3-7-1, 0-5 SWL) were shut out for the fifth time this season and have scored only one goal in SWL play. Durango (13-0, 6-0) is the top ranked team in 4A.
Palisade lost 6-0 to Summit at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Bulldogs (1-10, 0-8 Western Slope League) allowed two goals in the first half. They have won only one of their past 18 matches against the Tigers (9-1-2, 5-1-2 WSL).
