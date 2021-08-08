Commercial real estate projects, whether it’s the sale of an existing building, the construction of a new building or the development of a new shopping/retail/business area, take much longer to come to fruition than residential projects.
Projects that are just seeing the beginning of construction, such as the Village Cooperative housing on Seventh St., north of St. Mary’s Hospital and Regional Medical Center, have had engineers, planners, accountants and others working behind the scenes in order to be ready to start construction for more than two years.
In the case of Village Cooperative, which is a 62-unit cooperative housing building for residents 62 and older, 60% of the units had to be sold in order to obtain HUD financing. HUD was operating at less than full capacity for much of 2020 due to COVID, which slowed the process. Right now, however, 53 of the 62 total units are sold. Construction generally takes between 14 to 18 months on a building of that size, but it’s too early in the process to estimate a construction end date.
It’s taken about two years to bring the Wellington Office Park project to the start of construction. Developers had to request a rezoning of the land first, as it was zoned for high density housing. It’s now a planned unit development that includes office and retail space. There are three national tenants, Mod Pizza, HotWorks and Jersey Mike’s, slated for the first building, which will have 6,500 square feet and is fully leased.
It has taken longer to do the renovation of 515 S. Seventh than owner Mark Swain anticipated, but that project should be wrapping up in early fall, which will allow Networks Unlimited to move to the new space. The renovation was more extensive than anticipated due to the building’s age, COVID and supply issues. The building has two parts, with the older back half of the building dating back about a hundred years. The newer front half of the building was about 50 years old. Networks Unlimited is planning on using about 12,000 square feet of the anticipated 18,000 square feet available in the building, which will give the company room to expand. Its current space is just 7,000 square feet.
It’s taken much longer than two years for Jen Taylor’s commercial project, El Jet’s Cantina and Sky Outpost, to come together. She started envisioning the project 18 years ago, found a great spot for it along the banks of the Colorado River six years ago, and has been waiting for the city of Grand Junction to catch up to her vision since then.
“It’s a purpose-driven hospitality resort,” said Taylor. “It’s a social impact model to serve Latino youth.”
It’s also going to be a pretty cool place to stay, as the resort will have room for 22 tent sites in an area closest to the river, 20 RV sites, 10 vintage RVs that will be available to rent, seven tiny houses also available to rent, six sleeping pod cabins and a bubble yurt. The resort will also have a great riverfront area, several communal bathrooms for guests and the cantina, which will be adjacent to and open to anyone walking or riding past the area on the Colorado Riverfront Trail.
The first commercial building to be constructed near Las Colonias Park, Trail’s Edge Commercial, which is on Struthers Avenue at 9th St. has seen interest from various users, and two of the four units have been leased. One unit has been leased by a national restaurant chain and will utilize the rooftop patio. Another unit has been leased to a local business owner, Bobbi Zmiewnsky, who owns and operates Allure Beauty Bar, which is currently operating out of a space on Independent Avenue by Sam’s Club.
“We are really excited,” Zmiewnsky said. “We’re going to double our square footage, and double the number of stations.”
Zmiewnsky was in a three-year lease at her current location, but she’s had her eye on Las Colonias for years and is excited to be moving to an area that she believes will continue to see growth and excitement.
“It’s exciting to get in when things are just starting over there,” said Zmiewnsky, who grew up in the area and is happy with the changes and evolution of the riverfront area, as it transformed from a communal dumping ground to a great community gathering space.
The renovation of the building at 2515 Foresight Circle has taken much longer than anticipated, but should be complete sometime in the fall. Various health and medical partners, including ReGenesis Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, Colorado West Otolaryngologists, Boeson Research and Nourishing Roots, are excited about the new space they will occupy soon. Expect a big grand opening party when the building opens later this year; those who remember it as the former home of the Grand Junction Athletic Club will be amazed at the transformation.