YOUR CAR WARRANTY HAS EXPIRED OR YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER HAS BEEN STOLEN
Are you tired of receiving these calls? The National Do Not Call Registry gives you a choice about whether to receive telemarketing calls. You can register your home or mobile phone for free at www.donotcall.gov. After you register, other types of organizations may still call you, such as charities, political groups, debt collectors and surveys. If you receive an unwanted call after your number was on the National Registry for 31 days, you can report it on the same website above. I cannot promise this will prevent these calls, but it should minimize the number you receive going forward.
What does this have to do with mortgages and credit? When you receive a telemarking call and you provide personal information (social security number, etc.), you may quickly become a victim of identity theft and it may prevent you from buying that new home or refinancing your existing home.
You can also avoid or minimize the number of pre-approved offers you receive in your mailbox every day.
Any time you apply for new credit (auto loan, credit card, etc.) the financing company will pull your credit to determine your score and your willingness to pay your debt. This inquiry on your credit will cause a trigger and the credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian or TransUnion) will often sell your contact information to companies prospecting for new customers. Currently under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, these “trigger leads” are still allowed and it is difficult for each state to regulate them.
If you completed a product warranty card, shopped at stores and provided your contact information or supplied your credit information at any time, chances are your information has been shared with credit card companies or other financial institutions wanting to solicit your business.
There is a way to prevent your information from being sold to other companies. You can “opt-out” and prevent the bureaus from providing your information to other companies. You can request to “opt-out” from offers of credit for 5 years or permanently by going to www.optoutprescreen.com or calling 888-567-8688. This usually takes 5-7 business days to go into effect.
After 30 days, you will begin to see a decline in your junk mail and the number of solicitation letters you receive in the mail. This will not unsubscribe you from companies you do business with, but only those that consider you a “prospect.” For existing companies you have a relationship with, you will need to contact the customer service department at each company to be removed from their lists. Once you get a customer service rep on the phone, ask them to “opt-out” from their mailings. You may find the same option on their website to complete this request.
While this may shrink the number of solicitation mailings you receive, you still may receive mailings from local businesses, local charities, etc. If you want them to stop, you will need to contact them directly.
Most important, when you receive a “you’ve been pre-approved for a credit card” solicitation or something similar in the mail, please do not throw it in the trash or tear it in half. Buy a cross-cut shredder and shred all solicitation letters before you throw them in the trash. Dumpster diving is a huge issue. On trash day, most of us set our trash bin out in the morning and it sits there all day waiting for the trash service. Identity theft experts may pull these letters out of your trash and attempt to setup an account under your name, which is another reason why you should never set your trash out the night before. Shredding these letters can help prevent this from occurring.
By following these suggestions, you can shrink the number of calls and mailings you receive in the mail.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001