Jim, We are planning to buy our first home this Summer and the terminology is confusing. I understand that our payment consists of principal, interest, taxes and insurance which is why it is often called PITI, but it would help to understand more of the terminology prior to applying for a loan. What are some of the common terms, acronyms, etc. that we should know to better prepare us when we meet with a lender?
Robert, Fruita
Dear Robert,
Thank you for a great question. As with other industries, the mortgage industry maintains terminology that may appear foreign to most consumers. While the lender must understand the various terms used in our industry and know how to explain them, I will share some of the most common terms you may hear during the loan process.
Amortization is the repayment of your mortgage debt with periodic payments of both principal and interest, calculated to pay off your loan at the end of a fixed period.
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the true cost of borrowing money. It includes the interest rate offered on your mortgage, as well as points, mortgage origination fees and other costs associated with obtaining a loan. As I mentioned in a previous article, we often get too focused on the interest rate when the APR is what you should be considering, especially if you are shopping for a lender.
Appraised value is an opinion of value reached by an appraiser based upon knowledge, experience and a study of pertinent data.
Front Ratio is the percentage of your total monthly payment (PITI, HOA, PMI, etc.) divided by your total monthly gross (before taxes) income.
Back Ratio is the percentage of your total monthly payment (as above) plus all your other regular monthly debt payments divided by your total monthly gross income. This is often referred to as your Debt Ratio.
Discount Point is the amount used to lower the interest rate on the loan. One point is equal to one percent of the loan amount.
Earnest Money is the sum of money given to bind a sale of real estate or assure payment or an advance of funds in the processing of a loan. It is basically a deposit.
Gift Letter is a letter from a donor certifying to the lender that the funds given to the borrower and deposited into their account are truly a gift and need not be repaid.
HELOC is a home equity line of credit and it is generally secondary to your first mortgage.
Loan Origination Fee is a fee charged by lenders to cover loan-processing costs and is often equal to 1 percent of the loan value. Not all lenders charge this fee which also has a direct impact on your APR, so it is an important question to ask if you are shopping for a lender.
Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) is a type of mortgage insurance you might be required to pay for if you have a conventional loan. Like other kinds of mortgage insurance, PMI protects the lender—not you—if you stop making payments on your loan. It is usually required when you have a conventional loan and make a down payment of less than 20 percent of the home's purchase price.
Processing is the step after your initial loan application. The loan processor is responsible for preparing and organizing your documentation in preparation for submitting your file to Underwriting.
Underwriting is the process of analyzing the risk involved in making a mortgage loan. This involves the evaluation of the property as outlined in the appraisal report and your ability and willingness to repay the loan.
This may not be all the terms, but these are the most common you will hear throughout the loan process. I hope this better prepares you when you apply for your mortgage application.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001