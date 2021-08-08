LATE PAYMENTS ON CREDIT CARDS, AUTO LOANS OR MORTGAGES
The most common question I receive is, “how much will a late payment, collection, charge-off, etc. affect my score?” The amount your score will drop will vary from bureau to bureau and there is not a set number of points for any specific derogatory item since it will depend on the rest of your credit report.
You would believe that having a late payment on a credit card would be less than your mortgage, however, the scoring models do not look at the type of an account that has the late payment, but only how recent it is so a late payment on a credit card will have the same impact as a late payment on a mortgage. It also depends on the rest of your credit report and the type of accounts you have open. If any type of derogatory items shows up on your credit report, expect your score to potentially drop by 100+ points!
A few years ago, Fair Isaac Company (FICO) shared how certain derogatory items could impact scores. According to FICO the most common credit mistakes could affect your credit score by the following:
A 30-day late payment can drop your score by 60-80 points when your FICO score is 680 and drop your score by 90-110 points if your score is 780.
A charge-off or collection can drop your score by 45-65 points when your FICO score is 680 and drop your score by 105-125 points when your score is 780.
A foreclosure can drop your score by 85-105 points when your FICO score is 680 and drop your score by 140-160 points when your score is 780.
I tend to call the above, the taller you are the harder you will fall. Notice your score may drop more if you have a higher score and a derogatory item shows up on your credit report. Chances are that if you have a lower score, you already have other items that are impacting your score.
For clarification, a late payment can only report on your credit file if the payment is over 30 days late. Occasionally creditors will report an account as 30 days late when it may have only been 20-25 days late. While they can charge a late fee, they legally cannot report the account as 30 days late. If this happens to you, I suggest you contact the creditor immediately and provide proof that it was paid within 30 days or less.
Most derogatory items can stay on your credit report for up to seven years. While it will have some negative effect over the entire seven years, it will have less of an impact to your score once the late payment, etc. is over 24 months old on your report.
If you had just one late payment, I encourage you to contact the creditor and ask if they would do a “one-time courtesy removal” on the late payment. Most credit card companies and even mortgage companies will agree to this if you have had good payment history in the past. And when is the best time to call and ask for forgiveness? Friday’s of course! People are in a better mood and more willing to work with you.
At the end of the day, try to avoid the things that will have a negative impact to your score. In addition to avoiding late payments, collections, etc., it is important to maintain at least three open credit card accounts with long payment history and two installment loans (mortgage, auto loan, student loan, etc.). Closing an account can have as much of a negative impact to your score as a late payment, depending on your overall credit.
Jim Kaiser
Branch Manager, NMLS #1721861
Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS 3001