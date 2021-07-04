People want small acreage property for a variety of reasons. Some want a little room for children and 4-H projects, or a large shop that won’t fit in a typical suburban neighborhood and others want to be away from the noise and the neighbors in that same suburban neighborhood. Some people may have dreams of starting a hobby farm and growing acres of lavender and fruit trees.
This week’s unique property at 1329 Q Road doesn’t have the irrigated acreage to start a farming business, but it does have room for children and animals, and several outbuildings, including one small shop and one large shop with more than 4,000 square feet. In addition to all of that, the home on the property has four bedrooms and three baths in almost 2,600 square feet.
The property includes two acres, however, and does have irrigation rights, with an underground sprinkler system for the large, fenced front and back yards. The shops, horse stall, corral areas and parking areas take up the rest of the two acres, so those who are looking for large horse pastures, hay fields or room to start a small commercial farm may want to look elsewhere.
The home was built in 1998, but has been updated and remodeled, with a beautiful kitchen renovation that included new appliances, cabinetry, flooring, countertops and lighting in 2020. The kitchen has a bar separating it from the living area, and the bar is large enough for six barstools. Appliances include a five-burner gas cooktop, double wall ovens, and a double dishwasher. The cabinetry is top quality, with many upgraded features, like soft-close drawers, built in spice racks, an appliance garage and large drawers for cookware. There is a hidden walk-in pantry that wraps around the back side of the kitchen, giving the kitchen, which has plenty of storage capacity in the cabinets, even more storage for those items that don’t fit neatly into a kitchen cabinet.
The dining area also has new cabinetry and countertops, with two wine racks, and is large enough for a table set for 10 or 12. There’s a small office in the front of the house, just off the dining area.
The living area is large, and has a gas quadra-fire stove that can keep the entire home comfortable on chilly winter days. The home also has baseboard hot water heat, and a new air-conditioning unit with four zones.
The ranch-style home has a wide hallway leading to the bedrooms, which all have wide doorways and big closets. The hall bath has double sinks and separate spaces, making it perfect for siblings who share a bath.
The master suite includes a patio door that leads to a private patio in the back yard, a walk-in closet and a five-piece master bath.
Outside, the home has a large covered front porch, as well as two backyard patios. The smaller shop is on the west side of the home, and it’s piped for an air hose. Behind the shop, there’s plenty of room to park equipment or a horse trailer. The larger shop is on the east side of the home, and there is room behind the shop for additional corrals or parking. The large shop has a separate office area, and the entire shop has its own HVAC system to keep it comfortable year round. It also has a bathroom, a separate storage area, and a large loft, that can also be used for storage. This shop is perfect for a home business that requires space to fabricate.
The property is less than five minutes from Highline Lake, and it’s also just 30 minutes from downtown Grand Junction or 15 minutes to Fruita. McCade McDonald with United Country Real Colorado Properties is listing this country home for $899,900.