Public places for outdoor enjoyment
Lincoln Park: It’s one of the city’s oldest parks, and it’s home to a nice nine-hole golf course, playgrounds, a public swimming pool and splash pad, lawn and picnic areas, pickleball, tennis courts, and the football and baseball stadiums used by high schools, CMU and the Grand Junction Rockies.
Las Colonias: One of the newer parks, and it features a disc golf course on Watson Island, a playground, a river access area to the Colorado River, the gentle river park through a river channel, a dog park, picnic areas and the Colorado Riverfront trail runs through the park. A SUP vendor maintains a rental kiosk at Las Colonias when the river park is flowing. The Botanical Gardens is also at Las Colonias.
The Riverfront at Dos Rios: This park is still being developed, but the bike park is open for use. The Colorado Riverfront trail runs through the park, and takes users to Riverside Park, where there is a playground, shade and picnic areas.
Downtown: For more than 50 years, downtown Grand Junction has featured a outdoor sculpture exhibit, with more than 100 sculptures on display. Some of the sculptures are permanent, while others are on display for a year; it’s always fun to go walk downtown, enjoy the shade, the shopping, the flowers, the dining and the public art.
Schools
Elementary: Chipeta Elementary, Dual Immersion Academy, Orchard Avenue Elementary, Pomona Elementary, Tope Elementary
Middle: East Middle School, West Middle School
High School: Grand Junction High School
Entertainment, shopping or dining?
Yes to all three, with plenty of restaurants near the downtown core, as well as bars and clubs for music, the Avalon Theater and the amphitheater at Las Colonias. A vibrant downtown also offers shopping, although there isn’t a downtown grocer.
Housing
Lots of housing options in the city area, and there are some new construction projects, too. It’s not hard to find single-family, townhomes or condos, although you won’t find many homes on large lots. Plenty of apartments in the city area.