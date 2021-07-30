Public places for outdoor enjoyment
The Corn Lake section of the Colorado Riverfront Park system is in the southeast area, with picnic areas, river access and a pond for fishing. The Colorado Riverfront trail runs through the state park.
The Clifton Nature Park offers walking trails, ponds for fishing and access to the Colorado Riverfront Trail, with free parking for those who hop on the trail from the nature center.
Schools
Elementary: Chatfield Elementary School, Clifton Elementary School, Pear Park Elementary School, Rocky Mountain Elementary School
Entertainment, shopping or dining?
Yes to all three, as there are several restaurants, bars and clubs near the 32 Road corridor, along with various retail options.
Housing
Lots of new and newer single-family neighborhoods, with some townhomes and condos and apartments. There are some homes on large lots or acreage, although those tend to be on the eastern edge of the area, as it transitions toward Palisade.