Public places for outdoor enjoyment
Fruita is an easy place to enjoy the outdoors, with the Fruita section of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, offering camping, picnicking, river access, lakes for fishing and paddling and walking trails. There’s also a bike/pedestrian trail that safely connects the north side of Fruita to the south side, taking users under both the Interstate and the railroad tracks, and also connects to the Colorado Riverfront Trail. Fruita also offers nearby mountain biking at the 18 Road North Fruita Desert trails area, and has a great golf course, Adobe Creek, where golfers can enjoy 27 holes of golf rather than the standard 18.
Downtown Fruita, although a bit smaller than downtown Grand Junction, also offers great walkability, with some public art on display and outdoor dining options.
Schools
Elementary: Shelledy Elementary, Rimrock Elementary, Monument Ridge Elementary
Middle Schools: Fruita Middle School, Fruita 8/9 School
High Schools: Fruita Monument High School
Entertainment, Shopping, or Dining?
Prior to COVID, Fruita was a great place for festivals, events, outdoor music in the summertime and entertainment. Expect them all to make a gradual comeback in 2021, as vaccination helps to end the pandemic. Fruita has quite a few restaurant options, as well as most types of shopping.
Housing
There are a few historic homes and existing single-family homes, as well as lots of new construction that is priced just a bit higher than other parts of the Grand Valley. There are some some multi-family options, but no large apartment buildings. Fruita also has the Grand Valley’s only senior housing community.