House hunting is an exciting and important part of people’s lives. The search for your dream home can be a fun but complex (and sometimes frustrating) process. This is especially the case for first-time homebuyers.
Shelby Cannon, Broker/Owner of Maverick Realty, listed some of the most important things first-time homebuyers should know throughout the home search and buying process.
1.) Get pre-approved with a local lender before starting your home search. This will give you a better idea of how much house you can afford.
2.) Find a good real estate broker who works with first-time homebuyers. They should help you through every step of the home-buying process. Their job is to protect you and to negotiate on your behalf with the seller’s agent.
3.) Be realistic about your budget, and avoid the temptation to overspend on a home. Just because you qualify for a certain amount doesn’t mean you are comfortable with the monthly payment. Remember that there will be additional costs associated with homeownership like property taxes, repairs and maintenance.
4.) Don’t rush into a decision. Buying a home is a big decision and most likely the largest purchase of your life. Don’t feel pressured to make an offer on a property you don’t absolutely love.
5.) Always have a home inspection done by a professional. The inspection gives you an idea of overall condition and any repairs that may need to be done. These items can be negotiated with the seller before closing on the home.
6.) Be prepared for closing costs. In addition to the down payment, you will have fees associated with closing and your loan.
7.) Stay flexible and reasonable. Real estate transactions can be unpredictable and emotional. Be willing to negotiate on items or timelines that are not dire to you.
8.) Ask your real estate broker and your lender any and all questions you don’t fully understand. Again, this is a huge purchase and a lot of responsibility and liability. Make sure you understand everything you are signing.
9.) Consider the long-term value of your home. Take into account the location, price and condition. Can you add to the desirability of the home over time?
10.) Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right about the property or the buying process, trust yourself and be willing to walk away. It’s better to be safe than sorry when making such a huge investment.