Here is an amazing investment opportunity you won’t want to miss out on. There are four parcels included in the price, and the building was constructed in 2017. Janice Burtis, the listing agent for the property, assisted the previous owner with building the four-plex.

There is nothing like this property in the Grand Junction area. 1534 Poplar Drive is a single building with four units, and each unit includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, two full-sized and one-half bath.