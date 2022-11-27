Photo credit: Melissa Ratliff Boasting beautiful views of the Colorado National Monument, the property is tucked away from the bustle of the city while being close to I-70, Sam’s Club and the Mesa Mall.
Here is an amazing investment opportunity you won’t want to miss out on. There are four parcels included in the price, and the building was constructed in 2017. Janice Burtis, the listing agent for the property, assisted the previous owner with building the four-plex.
There is nothing like this property in the Grand Junction area. 1534 Poplar Drive is a single building with four units, and each unit includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, two full-sized and one-half bath.
Boasting beautiful views of the Colorado National Monument, the property is tucked away from the bustle of the city while being close to I-70, Sam’s Club and the Mesa Mall.
The main level comprises a storage room with access to utilities such as the hot water heater and the furnace, as well as an oversized garage.
On the second level lies a lovely kitchen with tall ceilings, a gas stove range, a large stainless-steel refrigerator and freezer, a window by the sink, gorgeous cabinetry and a large kitchen island with plenty of storage.
The second level also includes the dining room and living room, which accesses a balcony overlooking the property.
The third level comprises three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the bedroom closets are spacious and great for keeping clothing and other items organized.
With four independent addresses – 1522 Poplar Drive, 1534 Poplar Drive, 1546 Poplar Drive and 1558 Poplar Drive – the units are exactly the same size at 1,356 square feet with central air conditioning and could be rented out for around $1,695 per month.
The property is fully leased until mid-2023, and the floors are waterproof laminate, carpet and tile. Vortex Engineering is the property’s designer and builder.
Burtis, who helped build 1534 Poplar Drive, enjoys building multi-family homes. She was also the builder who did the triplexes on Seventh Street south of The Art Center, near where the new high school is being constructed.
She sells numerous investment properties, so if people are interested in building their own investment properties, call her for more information about the process.
Burtis’s parents, who now own the four-plex, decided to sell the Poplar Drive townhouses to someone interested in what could be a great investment opportunity, as the rental market in Grand Junction has been booming over the last few years.
Explore the Grand Valley and all the outdoor adventures and shopping amenities this beautiful side of the state has to offer while being in a convenient location in Grand Junction.
This amazing property is listed at $1.4 million by Janice Burtis with RE/MAX 4000.