Real estate is one of the most valuable (and expensive) investments people make in their lives. The art of negotiation is extremely important. Brandon Palmer, Broker Associate with RE/MAX 4000 Inc, offers advice for how to effectively negotiate between buyers and sellers.

1. Understand what you are signing up for. How much do you like the property? And what’s the intended use? If you’re looking for something you can fix up and get a return on, are open to area and/or are patient with your timeline, then you might go in with a plan to try and negotiate more.