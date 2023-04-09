Real estate is one of the most valuable (and expensive) investments people make in their lives. The art of negotiation is extremely important. Brandon Palmer, Broker Associate with RE/MAX 4000 Inc, offers advice for how to effectively negotiate between buyers and sellers.
1. Understand what you are signing up for. How much do you like the property? And what’s the intended use? If you’re looking for something you can fix up and get a return on, are open to area and/or are patient with your timeline, then you might go in with a plan to try and negotiate more.
In contrast, if you’re looking for something specific or in an area that’s in high demand with few properties that fit your criteria, you might consider limiting the number of things to negotiate. There are more things sellers consider other than an initial offer price: the buyer’s loan qualification, the loan type, the amount they put down, a potential contingency, the competency of the buyer’s loan officer, etc.
2. Utilize buyer and seller motivation. Buyers can ask for a price reduction, for the sellers to help pay for their closing costs of the buyer’s loan, interest rate buy-downs and inspection repair items.
An experienced agent should pick up on clues to help advise their clients. Competing offers, the number of showings and interest in a property may prompt a buyer to negotiate less. If a buyer is the only interested party, they have more leverage to negotiate.
Sellers may be more willing to negotiate for a well-qualified buyer. If a seller feels like they are giving up too much, they may refuse to do any repairs, understanding they might have to terminate the transaction and find a buyer that’s a better fit for them.
3. Focus on what your goals are. Buyers should understand that while they have the right to do an inspection, and they should ALWAYS do an inspection, the sellers aren’t required to make any repairs unless they’ve agreed to them in writing.
Sellers are often willing to do reasonable repairs, but every transaction is different. Understanding the buyer’s goals will help your agent advise you before you start looking for homes. If there are safety issues, prioritize those first, such as an old electrical panel or radon mitigation. Then focus on items that, if left alone, will continue to cause damage, such as plumbing leaks or failing gutter systems.
Finally, focus on items that can add long term value and/or maintenance items such as windows, peeling paint, ventilation, etc.
