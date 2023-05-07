Selling a house can be a challenging process, especially for those selling their house for the first time. There are many steps homeowners can take with the help of a knowledgeable Realtor to sell their house and avoid some of the more common mistakes.
Joe Silzell, Real Estate Agent with RE/MAX 4000 Inc, offered some advice for what homeowners should know prior to selling their home.
1. Analyze your house from the buyer’s perspective. “Before listing their house, sellers should look for things that need to be fixed,” said Silzell. “No buyer wants to have an extensive repair list before moving in. The fewer repairs buyers have to make, the better they will feel about the showing.”
2. Focus on curb appeal and first impressions. “First impressions are everything. If sellers want to improve curb appeal and attract buyers, add some color!” said Silzell. “Spring is especially a good time to add flowers or bright lawn decorations to make your house pop!”
3. Declutter and depersonalize as much as possible. “The goal of getting a house decluttered is so buyers aren’t overwhelmed when walking through your house,” said Silzell. “Too much stuff can make it difficult for buyers to see beyond the clutter or see themselves living in the house.”
4. When in doubt, clean it out. “Anything the buyer will see that could negatively affect the showing or presentation of the house should be repaired, if possible,” said Silzell. “Thoroughly cleaning the house is extremely helpful when letting buyers look at your house, and it can completely change their perception of your home.”
5. Invest in an experienced photographer. As aforementioned, first impressions are important, and high-quality pictures are key to capturing a prospective buyer’s attention. “The quality of those photos is almost priceless!” said Silzell.