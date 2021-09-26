Brookfield, off 21 1/2 and I Road, was one of the first suburban developments in the northwest area when it came into the market in 2018, and although it took a bit of time for sales to take off, that could have been simply because people weren’t used to the idea of an urban type of residential development in that location and didn’t know where it was.
Since it was first introduced, more than 35 homes have been built and sold to homeowners at Brookfield. Homeowners enjoy the convenient location close to Highway 6 & 50 that gives easy and equal access to both Fruita and Grand Junction. The views of Colorado National Monument, and the proximity to hiking and biking trails north of Fruita are also big attractions for the development.
Senergy Builders is both the developer of the entire subdivision and one of the five builders working on homes in filing two, which has 22 lots. The four other builders are Axiom Builders, Treyton Homes, Bella Rosa and OnTrack Builders. Home construction has started on about half of the 22 lots in the second filing.
Senergy Builders is also building homes at Cider Mills in Fruita, as well as at Graff Meadows, Halls Estate and River Trail in Grand Junction. Senergy is known for bringing value to the entry level housing market through Energy Star certification, and also offers solar options at many of its subdivisions.
As a company that is dedicated to making housing more affordable for more people, Senergy will be building on the smaller lots in filing 2 at Brookfield. The Senergy homes will also be smaller, ranging from 1,300 to about 1,600 square feet, and will start at a lesser price point than those homes built by the other four builders, who are building slightly larger homes on larger lots. The average size of homes built by the other builders will range between 1,600 and 2,000 square feet.
Because the homes and lots are smaller, the builders are all using floor plans that they already have; they aren’t meeting with buyers to start designing a home from scratch. They are however, more than willing to customize homes, giving buyers who sign a contract early enough the option to choose finishes and colors or to request slight modifications, such as moving a window or door, or adding a cabinet.
The neighborhood allows for both stucco and siding on the exterior of the homes, and also allows RV parking where there is room on the lot. Pressurized irrigation is delivered to each lot, which is managed by the HOA. The HOA also maintains all common landscape areas.
Sara Carlisle and Ron Walz with River City Real Estate are the listing agents for Senergy Built.