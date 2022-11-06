This unique property is a great deal for a gorgeous contemporary home. With close access to highways, shopping, downtown and the Colorado National Monument, 1620 Bluegill Drive is located in the city and includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,089 square feet and a 9,583 square foot lot.
Built in 1955, this cute modernized ranch-style property is located in a peaceful subdivision while still being close to the heart of Downtown Grand Junction, as well as other shopping, dining, amenities, Colorado Mesa University and the Colorado National Monument.
For those with kids, the nearby schools are Pomona Elementary School, West Middle School and Grand Junction High School, all of which are located less than five minutes away.
The flooring in the home is laminate, carpet and tile, the heating is forced air and natural gas, and the cooling uses an evaporative cooler. Xcel is the home’s energy provider, and irrigation water is available. Both the kitchen and bathroom received beautiful, simple yet contemporary updates, and there is an attached garage.
At the front of the home is a patio space to relax, as well as a spacious front yard for kids to play. All of the property is fenced in, and the landscaping, trees and plants have been cared for and well-maintained. Inside the home, the living room is open and spacious, with plenty of room to lounge and unwind with family and friends.
Adjacent lies the stunning kitchen, which features a cozy dining space, eye-catching tiled backsplash, a modern light fixture, a gas stove range and backyard access. The fridge is huge, and the cabinets provide plenty of storage space. A room just off the kitchen offers extra storage space for toys, books, tools and more.
The primary bedroom is comfortable and open, with a ceiling fan, windows overlooking the yard and an expansive closet. The second bedroom has ample space, and nearby, the gorgeous bathroom features tiled backsplash and storage nooks.
Outdoors opens onto a beautiful, sprawling deck with a fire pit, surrounded by plants and a massive tree to provide shade for hot summer days. The splendid backyard provides more than enough room for kids to run and play, and there is a shed to store extra toys and equipment.
With more than sufficient parking space that could fit a small RV, this home has been pre-inspected and verified, and it is ready to find its new owners.
This adorable property is listed at $300,000 by Dianne Dinnel with Keller Williams Colorado West Realty, LLC.