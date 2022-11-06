This unique property is a great deal for a gorgeous contemporary home. With close access to highways, shopping, downtown and the Colorado National Monument, 1620 Bluegill Drive is located in the city and includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,089 square feet and a 9,583 square foot lot.

Built in 1955, this cute modernized ranch-style property is located in a peaceful subdivision while still being close to the heart of Downtown Grand Junction, as well as other shopping, dining, amenities, Colorado Mesa University and the Colorado National Monument.