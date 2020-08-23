It can be tough to find affordable housing in the Grand Valley, even though local housing prices haven’t climbed as high as those on the Front Range. The cost of land, labor and materials, as well as an inventory shortage, have all combined to drive up the cost of real estate. Fortunately for those who want a new house, but whose wages haven’t kept up with the cost of land or building materials, affordable housing can also mean a brand new house, thanks to the niche that JCI Construction has been carving in the local housing market.
JCI Construction is the builder who brought Sagewood Estates, a small Clifton neighborhood, to the market in 2017, with home prices that were under $200,000. Buyers loved the new, tidy homes and the nice, 21-home neighborhood, and the entire project sold out in less than a year and a half.
Ed Lenhart, the person behind JCI Construction, searched for another piece of property that would allow him to build homes that everyday people could afford to buy. He found it with a vacant piece of land tucked away, about a block south of Patterson, between 29 and 29 1/2 Road.
Patterson Pines, as the new subdivision is called, will have 51 homes, with eight different floor plans ranging from 1,146 to 1,600 square feet. Most of the homes are ranch-style, but the largest one has a second story. The Durango model, at 1,146 square feet, is also the least expensive, and is priced at $248,000. It’s been so popular that JCI is planning to add three more floor plans at a similar price point.
The homes all have open floor plans, with three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. Kitchens have upgraded Timberlake cabinetry, with stainless steel appliances. Some models have a kitchen island. Laminate flooring in the kitchen, dining and living room, along with ceramic tile in the front entry and the bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms give the home a clean look and a comfortable feel.
There are ceiling fans in the master bedroom and the living room to help with interior comfort, and the homes all have programmable thermostats, with efficient forced air furnaces and air conditioning.
Outside, the homes have stucco and stone exteriors. Most models have a small, covered patio in the back yard, and a few models have a covered front porch. The neighborhood has a small open space area in the middle of the subdivision, with a walking path that runs in the middle of it, giving pet owners a car-free area to walk the dog, and giving homeowners with lots that back up to the open space the feeling of a much larger back yard.
There are currently 18 homes under contract at Patterson Pines, and that includes every home currently under construction. JCI is getting ready to pour foundation on two additional homes.
Buyers who sign a contract early can choose from a variety of flooring, cabinetry, countertop and hardware options.
The homes have laminate countertops, but buyers can upgrade to granite in both the kitchens and the baths, taller ceilings, and wall tile in the bath. Likewise, buyers can choose optional fencing packages, and the builder is willing to work with buyers who want to make a few modifications to any of the existing floor plans.
Christi Reece with the Christi Reece Group is listing all of the homes in this subdivision, and is happy to take buyers on a tour of the neighborhood. Buyers are also welcome to take a self-guided tour through the neighborhood, which can be accessed off Patterson on Redwing.