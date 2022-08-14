Alecia Gordon
Title: GRI, Broker Associate with Associated Brokers & Consultants, Inc
Cell: (970) 260-2555
Office: (970) 263-7250
Where are you from?
I am a Colorado native, and I was raised in Golden, CO.
What area do you live in now?
I live near Tiara Rado Golf Course in the Redlands and have been in Grand Junction for 21 years.
How long have you worked in Real Estate?
I have been a Realtor for seven years.
What did you do before that?
I was a Corporate Controller in my previous career. My background and experience in finance and accounting serves me well in the real estate industry. I am organized, have attention to detail, great communication skills and understand the financial side and emotional side of a real estate transaction.
What do you enjoy doing when you are not working?
I enjoy spending time with my grandkids and granddogs. My husband and I love to play pickleball, spend time with friends and family, and we love to go to rock concerts!
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold?
They all are unique! Each transaction is unique! That is what I love about this industry!
Why should someone choose you as their real estate agent?
I listen to buyers’ and sellers’ needs and provide excellent customer service. I will always go above and beyond to help my clients. My goal is to help the buyer and the seller to have a successful closing and a great experience. You can count on me!
What is the one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Hire a great agent! Find one who is humble and works well with all parties involved in a real estate transaction - buyers, sellers, other agents, lenders, attorneys, title companies, inspectors, contractors, etc. Find one who is experienced, knowledgeable, and trustworthy - someone who understands that they work for you! Hire me!
