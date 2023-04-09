Alisha Mendelson
Title: Managing Broker with Berkshire Hathaway
Cell: (970) 216-1923
Office: (970) 216-1923
Where are you from?
I was born and raised here in Grand Junction! What I love about Grand Junction is that it’s still a small town, but there are more things to do here now. I love visiting the different wineries we have in Palisade, and I love our little downtown area to have nice dinners and socialize with friends. I also love the outdoor activities we have to offer.
What area do you live in now?
Right now, I live in the Redlands. I grew up in the Redlands, so I love the views of the Colorado National Monument. I also enjoy taking my kids hiking and biking around the area.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have had my license since 2018, but I grew up in a family of developers and builders. I’ve been around the industry pretty much my whole life. The thing I like most about working in real estate is meeting new people who are moving here from other places and becoming more than just an agent. A lot of my clients turn into friends, so the fact you get to help people accomplish a goal and a dream is the most rewarding thing about what I do.
What did you do before that?
Prior to real estate, I worked in my parents’ small business when they were building homes. I also worked at Colorado Mesa University in the purchasing and athletic department.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
When I’m not working, I love traveling and spending time with my family. My two boys are pretty involved in sports, so that takes up a lot of time. I love watching and cheering them on from the sidelines. I also enjoy photography and dabble in that on the side.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
I would say it’s important to work with someone you trust who has experience and knows what they’re doing so they can guide you throughout the whole process. When you’re working with negotiation, make sure to have someone skilled in those areas to give you advice for how to approach those situations.
