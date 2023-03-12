I was born and raised in Grand Junction, CO. I am a fifth generation native and the oldest of six kids. I graduated from FMHS.
What area do you live in now?
I now live in the North area, and I love the central location and proximity to the rest of the Grand Valley.
How long have you worked in real estate?
Ihave been in real estate in the area since 2011. We started building in 2008 before prices started dropping, and before long, we were bringing money to closings when we sold a house. We decided in 2011 we needed to do something else, anything to ensure we had a way to continue making more than it cost to build. We were already doing everything we could ourselves during the building process. We decided I would get my real estate license to help out and keep us in business, and it did! We are still building. I love the real estate contracts and knowing that I can truly protect my clients and their interests throughout the whole process.
What did you do before that?
My husband and I were building new homes, and I was in school before I got my real estate license. I graduated in 2012 with my Masters degree in Community Counseling. I served in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer right after high school. I completed training at Fort Leonardwood and was stationed at Fort Carson, CO, which is where I met my husband, Chris. He was also a Military Police Officer. We have two kids. Our daughter is in South Africa working as a missionary right now, and our son is a junior at FMHS.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
We love scuba diving and fishing. I love the ocean! We enjoy going to baseball games.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Use an agent, and find one who will really work for you!