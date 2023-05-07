Amy Ashcraft
Title: Realtor with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Amy Ashcraft
Title: Realtor with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Contact number: (970) 216-1441
Where are you from?
I was born in the Bay Area of California and moved to Grand Junction when I was five years old. We moved into my childhood home, where my parents still reside. My husband and I actually bought a home in 2014 that is two houses down from my parents. I have lived in the same neighborhood for nearly 30 years. Now I am listing homes for sale in the neighborhood I have always called home and loving every minute of it!
What area do you live in now?
We live in Northeast Grand Junction and LOVE this area. It's fun to see our three children go to the schools my husband and I went to growing up! Grand Junction has always and will always be home!
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been working in real estate for a little under two years. I LOVE the fact that I get to work within the community I grew up in and adore. Working with people has always been a true passion of mine. I also have loved getting involved within the real estate community and currently sit on the Board of Directors for GJARA. This has given me immense insight and knowledge regarding the industry as a whole.
What did you do before that?
Before jumping headfirst into real estate, I graduated from CMU (Mesa State College at the time) and had an 11-year career in social work here in Mesa County. I worked for Child Protective Services, School District 51 and Riverside Educational Center.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
I have three amazingly rambunctious children (16, eight and three years old). Just being "Mommy" or “Bruh" and spending time with family takes up most of my time. We love to be outdoors, playing at the soccer fields and local parks. I also love to cook and entertain! My husband, Chris and I are always grilling/cooking something yummy at home!
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Buying/selling/investing is a big deal! Interview a couple different agents for the job, and hire someone that gets excited to help you! Hire someone who makes you feel excited about the process and who will work hard for you!
