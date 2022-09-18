Anna Martin
Title: Real Estate Agent with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Cell: (970) 208-6304
Office: (970) 243-0456
Where did you grow up?
I was born and raised right here in Grand Junction, Colorado!
What area do you live in now? What do you like most about it?
I’m now living in Fruita, Colorado. My husband and I love the small town of Fruita, and we enjoy being a part of the culture that coincides with the downtown festivals, hiking and astounding community.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
Outside of work, we love enjoying the outdoor mecca that we are spoiled enough to call home here on the Western Slope! You will find my husband, our sweet dogs (Bear and Jinx) and I hiking, riding our Razor in the mountains, boating, skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, dirt biking, rafting or just cruising on our cruiser bikes into downtown Fruita!
How long have you worked in real estate? What did you do before that?
Prior to entering the real estate industry, I worked in the financial sector, taking a job out of college at Reynolds Polymer Technology as a Financial Estimator.
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold?
The most unique property that comes to mind has to be one that I currently have listed out in the Fruita area located at 1816 M 3/4 Road.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
Concerns of a recession are rising amidst the market shifting towards pre-pandemic levels; thus, this is moderating levels of buyer competition and increasing inventory, which allude to an economic slowdown. As a result, buyers and sellers can most likely expect to see more price reductions and longer average days on market while the economy attempts to correct itself. History indicates that some of this is necessary to assist in tapering inflation. Objective data supports an economic slowdown has not always been a bad thing for the housing market. Over the past five recessions, mortgage rates have fallen an average of 1.8 percentage points from the peak seen during the recession to the trough. While none of us know exactly what the future holds, the combination of more homes coming onto the market and a slower pace of home sales means buyers will have more options. This is great news for people still searching for their dream home!
