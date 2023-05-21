Annette Hejl
Title: Realtor with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Annette Hejl
Contact number: (970) 846-3594
Where are you from?
I was born in Iowa, but I was raised on a farm in Wisconsin. We then moved to Meeker, Colorado. I love the White River National Forest, where we spent a lot of time in the summer and fall.
What area do you live in now?
I live in the North area by the Bookcliff Country Club, where my husband and I love to go golfing.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I’ve had my license for 24 years. I sold real estate in Steamboat Springs, where I was a top producer, during my first 12 years in real estate. I’ve been with Coldwell Banker since 2009. I was honored to be Salesperson of the Year for Coldwell Banker for five of the last six years. I love helping people find their dream homes and helping first-time homebuyers through the process. I also like the flexibility of my schedule, which is why I got in real estate. My daughter, Alicia Doolin, works as a Realtor at Coldwell Banker in Steamboat Springs. My lovely husband, Kieth, has been my biggest supporter in my real estate career.
What did you do before that?
Before real estate, I worked for BMK Distributing in Steamboat and a law office. When I first came to Grand Junction, I worked at Family Health West in Fruita.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
I enjoy spending time with friends and family. I have two grown daughters and four grandchildren. I also love traveling, camping, golfing and spending time at our two cabins in the summer.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Start saving early, decide how much you can afford ahead of time, and determine what you want your payment to be. Check the strength of your credit, because that determines what you can buy. Compare mortgage rates, and choose a local lender. Get everything ready before you even start looking. Choose an agent who is knowledgeable and has a good track record.
