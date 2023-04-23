Barrett Kendall
Title: Realtor with Bray Real Estate
Barrett Kendall
Title: Realtor with Bray Real Estate
Cell: (970) 589-6860
Office: (970) 242-3647
Where are you from?
I am from Champaign, Illinois. I moved to Grand Junction in spring 2016. I always wanted to move to Colorado to be closer to the mountains. The reason I chose to move to Grand Junction is it’s similar to Champaign, which is a college town. It’s not huge but is close to bigger cities, not to mention the many great outdoor activities and recreation we are fortunate to have here.
What area do you live in now?
I live in the Redlands. I like that it’s out of town but still right in town. I have a 10-minute commute to work, which is amazing. It’s also close to shopping and restaurants without being in the middle of everything. The fact it’s close to the Monument is pretty incredible too.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I’ve been working in real estate for almost four years now. I enjoy getting to know new people and expanding my friend circles. Getting to be a part of people’s lives and getting to know their family is one of the main reasons I chose this line of work. It is an amazing and powerful experience to be able to assist my clients and friends in making one of the largest purchases of their lives.
What did you do before working in real estate?
Prior to joining Bray, I worked for four years at Maxim 4000 Property Management, where I learned a lot of great and useful information from their amazing property management team.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
A lot! One of the reasons I moved here is all the activities we have. In the winter, I like snowboarding up on Powderhorn and snowshoeing. During the summer, I like to go hiking, backpacking, floating the river, mountain biking, golfing, rock climbing and playing soccer.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Everyone’s situation is unique, and their home purchasing and selling experiences are very individualized. I would recommend surrounding yourself with professionals who are smart and know what they’re doing. A good real estate agent and a knowledgeable lender can help you achieve your desired goals.
