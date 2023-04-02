Brandon Palmer
Title: Broker Associate with RE/MAX 4000, Inc
Cell: (970) 712-6868
Office: (970) 241-4000
Where are you from?
I moved here at a young age from South Lake Tahoe.
What area do you live in now?
Our family of five lives in rural North Fruita. We love the small town atmosphere, the quiet evenings and the proximity to public lands.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I've been a licensed real estate agent for nearly 10 years. My wife, Jerrilyn, is going on three years of being my assistant as a licensed agent. I love that no two transactions are the same. There are always new people, different properties and different challenges to overcome. The most rewarding part of my job is when I get to use my experiences from hundreds of closings to help navigate something outside of my client's control, such as a title issue, a problem securing a loan, inspection issues, appraisal problems, etc. Understanding the details of the various types of contracts, disclosures and the legal obligations of sellers, buyers and agents has helped me provide the best service assisting people with achieving life goals.
What did you do before that?
Before I got into real estate, I served in the Army as a company armor, a gunner and battalion weapons specialist simultaneously in Baghdad, Iraq. The majority of my deployment was spent escorting convoys as the lead gun truck at night to and from an air base in Balad through "IED Alley.” After my initial term, I chose to leave the Army to start a family and was in operations management for a Fortune 500 company while studying real estate at night.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Find an agent with integrity, experience and competence to help you. Don't be afraid to interview more than one agent, and don't feel obligated to use someone you already know unless you're confident they will do a good job for you. Ask blunt questions like: “What sets you apart from other agents?” When selling a home, ask how they're going to use their commission to get your home sold at a price satisfactory to you. There should be a marketing strategy beyond just sticking a sign in the ground and putting it on the MLS (Multiple Listing Service). For buyers facing high interest rates and low inventory, ask how you can get creative. An experienced agent will already have some ideas. And finally, if you've had a bad experience with an agent or agents, find a good one, and hopefully, your faith will be restored.
