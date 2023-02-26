Carrie Hauber
Title: Broker Associate with Chesnick Realty, LLC
Cell: (970) 260-5833
Office: (970) 858-8238
Where are you from?
I've spent most of my time in Grand Junction; however, I also spent about 10 years in Scottsdale, Arizona. I really love them both.
What area do you live in now?
Right now, I'm living in Clifton in a cul-de-sac with great neighbors and some amazing views of the Mesa and Mt. Garfield.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I've been doing real estate for a year, and I’m looking forward to many more years!
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
When I'm not working, I'm spending time with my family. We love going to Nuggets and Rockies games. We also enjoy playing disc golf. My oldest son is in the Navy. He's part of the Ceremonial Guard, and my youngest is a junior in high school. I'm active with the Blue Star Mothers, which is a great group of ladies who currently have or had kids in the military.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
My tip to anyone buying a home is to wait until you've signed the papers and have the keys in your possession before buying any large purchases on credit or financing anything.
