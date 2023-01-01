Carrie St. Clair
Title: Broker Associate with RE/MAX 4000
Where are you from?
I grew up in Marlette, which is a small farming town in the thumb of Michigan. My husband and I visited Grand Junction in 2015 without knowing a single soul. We found an amazing community, a place with so much natural beauty and decided to stay.
What area do you live in now?
We live in Downtown Grand Junction in a 1905 historic home that is full of character, but also comes with a never ending list of projects and a lot of lessons in patience!
How long have you worked in real estate?
I started working in real estate in 2006 while I was living in Washington D.C. In addition, I was licensed in Virginia and Maryland.
What did you do before that?
I worked for a nonprofit in D.C. and helped organize fundraising projects.
What do you enjoy most about working in real estate?
There is never a dull moment! I love that this business is challenging but also rewarding. When I have had a positive impact on a client's life, there is nothing better!
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
I enjoy travel, camping, hiking and any adventure - near or far! My love of the outdoors and exploring is what brought us to Grand Junction. My husband and I have traveled all across the country. We found that the Grand Valley has so much to offer and is so close to absolutely stunning landscapes.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Buying or selling a home is a BIG deal! Find an agent who understands that and is willing to take the time to navigate the process with you. If you don’t know an agent, ask your close friends and family members if they can recommend someone who they’ve had an awesome experience with.
