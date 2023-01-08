Christi Reece
Title: Owner/Team Leader with The Christi Reece Group
Christi Reece
Title: Owner/Team Leader with The Christi Reece Group
Cell:(970) 589-7700
Office: (970) 589-7700
Where are you from?
I grew up in Lake City, Colorado, about a three-hour drive from Grand Junction. Located at 8,700 feet in the San Juan Mountains, it's a beautiful small town with endless recreation. I thought it would be hard to make the transition from an alpine setting to the desert, but I love the Grand Valley, and I still go the mountains often to get my fix.
What area do you live in now?
After living in downtown Grand Junction for a number of years, we found we were driving to the Redlands to enjoy the trails almost every day, so we moved to the Redlands and love it. The combination of trail access, views and proximity to downtown Grand Junction is fantastic for us. Sunrises on the Monument are breathtaking!
How long have you worked in real estate?
I earned my real estate license in 1992, so I just celebrated my 30th year in the business in Western Colorado. I've been in the Grand Junction area since 2002.
What did you do before that?
I was a cinema major in college and worked in the film industry in Texas for a few years before returning to Colorado. I was managing a sporting goods store when I got my real estate license. Having an eye for imaging and learning how to serve customers are skills that definitely helped me in my real estate career.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
When I'm not working, I'm spending time with my kids and friends, usually recreating outside. I love to ski, hike, trail run and play tennis. But if I'm inside, I enjoy a good glass of wine, a great steak and a good movie.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
A tip I have for someone looking to buy or sell a home is not to rely on online data to tell you the whole story. A knowledgeable agent can provide you with invaluable information about a purchase or sale that you can't get anywhere else!
