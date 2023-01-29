Cindy Ficklin
Title: Associate Broker & Real Estate Instructor with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Cindy Ficklin
Title: Associate Broker & Real Estate Instructor with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Cell: (970) 210-1161
Office: (970) 210-1161
Where are you from?
I moved to Grand Junction from Austin, Texas in 1999 after earning my second Master's degree. (I'm currently working on my PhD.)
What area do you live in now?
I chose to put down roots in Grand Junction 24 years ago because it was relatively inexpensive for Colorado while also being exceptionally close to the mountain biking, hiking and Jeeping trails as well as some of the best ski resorts in the world.
How long have you worked in real estate? What did you do before that?
I've been selling real estate for almost two decades while concurrently serving as a school principal and teacher in D51. I resigned from the school district in May of 2019 and then received the honor of "Salesperson of the Year" at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties in 2020. I finished 2022 ranked #1 at Coldwell Banker in Grand Junction, I finished in the Top 5 in our Grand Junction Area MLS among agents "not on a team."
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
I'm currently working on my Private Pilot's License, and I enjoy mountain biking, rock climbing, ice-climbing, skiing, scuba diving, golfing and Jeeping as well as hiking with my German Shepherd, "Roxxstar." I'm also super involved in giving back to the community, sponsoring charity golf tournaments, youth sports teams and serving the community as a Lion in the Grand Junction Lions Club. Plus, I'm a mom to a 17-year-old son, who completed high school early and is now a full-time college student at CMU.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Have fun with the process! Be sure you REALLY understand your market, and be extra strategic in getting the BEST price! I can help you with that!
