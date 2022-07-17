I grew up in Palisade (love those peaches!) and later moved to Fruita in my teenage years, where we lived on an 800-acre farm. Growing up on a farm was a great life, but we had to work very hard every day. Our valley is so beautiful, and I love living here!
What area do you live in now?
We live in the North area of Grand Junction in the country. I enjoy being out in the country with the beautiful views of the Grand Mesa and the Monument, and it’s also close to shopping and restaurants.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
I love traveling! My husband and I especially look forward to traveling with our daughters, sons-in-law and our grandkids to Hawaii and spending time at the beach. I’ve been fortunate to also travel to Italy, France, Ireland and Scotland, where there is lots of culture and history. Every place was amazing and beautiful in its own way. Hopefully I’ll be able to return someday.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I’ve worked in real estate for 27 years and still love it! I got my license because my husband worked as a builder, and we realized that we made a great team. As a Realtor, you learn that it’s a lot of work. But every day is different, which is one of the things I love most about it!
What did you do before that?
Prior to real estate, I was in management at City Market for 17 years.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
We’re currently in a sellers’ market, and sellers are getting great prices for their homes. Buyers really need to buy soon, since interest rates have been increasing lately. But the inventory is still low, so you have to be ready to write on a home quickly.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
I think sales are still okay. However, low inventory in the Grand Valley and strong prices in areas can sometimes make it difficult for certain price ranges to get a property under contract with multiple offers. We are seeing some price reductions lately, but not a lot of them. Eventually, I think we could see the market leveling off at some point, especially with the changing interest rates.