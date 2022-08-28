Derek Irick
Title: Broker Associate/Realtor with Bray Real Estate
Derek Irick
Title: Broker Associate/Realtor with Bray Real Estate
Cell: (970) 424-8425
Office: (970) 242-3647
Where did you grow up?
I grew up in a third-world village in China called Yuan shan Cun (袁山村) and went to the orphanage in
Luo Yang (洛阳市) in China.
What area do you live in now?
I currently live in the Northeast area of Grand Junction. I love how close we are to all the outdoor activities and how short of a drive it is from one end of town to the other.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
I love traveling. When I am not working, I enjoy outdoor activities with friends – golfing, skiing, hiking, etc. My current favorite is golfing; two of my best friends are amazing golfers, and I am just trying to play a round without hitting people’s houses.
How long have you worked in real estate? What did you do before that?
I was a server before I entered the real estate world. My first real estate job was at the beginning of my junior year in college when I interned with Jeff Hanson at Bray, and then I was Andrea Haitz and Amanda Potter’s assistant until I graduated college in 2019.
What do you enjoy most about working in real estate?
I enjoy networking with people, and I learn something new almost every day. I enjoy seeing the smiles on my clients’ faces when we find the dream home, and at the closing table when they take possession of the home.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Contact me or your agent in advance, because it allows me to watch the market and strategize a plan for you. Find a good agent, and go through the process together. We are here to educate and assist everyone.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
We have seen some cool offs in the last few weeks, mainly because of how high interest rates are getting. Demand is still there, and the supply is getting higher compared to the previous two years. But it is still less than pre-COVID numbers. We may see some price reductions in the short term, but I think in the long run, real estate will always be an appreciating asset.
