Diana Mathis
Title: Broker Associate with RE/MAX 4000
Cell: (970) 201-0710
Office: (970) 201-0710
Where did you grow up?
I was born in Oklahoma. My dad’s work brought our family to the Grand Valley when I was 12 years old, and I have lived here ever since.
What area do you live in now?
My family and I have lived close to the Monument in the Redlands since 1997. We enjoy the area’s peaceful beauty. I anticipate my family and I will stay here for years to come.
What do you enjoy doing when you are not working?
My husband and I have three grandchildren, who love playing baseball and softball. Going to tournaments keeps us very busy until the season is over. We also enjoy camping, hiking, fishing, cooking out and exploring the beautiful outdoors in the Grand Valley. I’ve also been a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital since approximately 2012 in various departments and capacities. I currently volunteer for the Friends of St. Mary’s Hospital, and I’m serving as President of that group. I have met so many kind and resourceful people!
How long have you worked in real estate?
I received my real estate license in 1996. I have been with RE/MAX 4000 for almost 30 years. It’s a great place to work.
What is the most gratifying or challenging aspect of what you do?
Keeping up to date on continuing education is the most challenging part. You are always learning. Education is important. RE/MAX expects their agents to be educated on the most current information. For me, the most gratifying part of being a Realtor is helping people find their perfect home as well as guiding them through the process. I work with a lot of first-time homebuyers. I also receive a lot of referrals from them. I maintain close relationships with my clients, even spending Thanksgiving and Easter with some of them. It goes beyond a sale. It’s such a good feeling to find a home people can enjoy raising their families in. You meet some wonderful people. It’s great! I do the best I can taking care of my clients. You also need a great sense of humor through the process. Not everything goes perfectly, but you make it the best experience you can. I truly feel honored to help people with their real estate needs, even if it means only answering their questions.
