Dianne Dinnel
Title: Owner/CEO of The Grand Junction Group
Dianne Dinnel
Title: Owner/CEO of The Grand Junction Group
Office: (970) 244-9246
Cell: (970) 208-4819
Where are you from?
I grew up in Thousand Oaks, CA, and moved to Grand Junction in 1979.
What area do you live in now?
I live close to the downtown area of Grand Junction and love the convenience of jumping on my bike to enjoy downtown activities or easily walk to most amenities. I also have some awesome neighbors!
What do you enjoy doing when you're not working?
Like everyone else who lives here, the outdoors. It’s so nice to take a hike or bike ride and get away from it all. It’s not hard to be up on the Mesa fishing and boating or hiking in the local canyons and not be surrounded by a lot of people. We are fortunate to live here and experience the quiet of the outdoors. I also love entertaining and spending time with friends and family.
How long have you worked in real estate?
This will be my 18th year of being licensed.
What did you do before that?
I was a financial advisor for a number of years and a family therapist, so with the combination of understanding the financial industries and people's character, real estate has been an easy fit for me.
What do you enjoy most about working in real estate?
I love working with people. Everyone has their own story and wants to be heard, and I appreciate that I can provide a platform for that to happen.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
The sky isn’t falling. We are not in a housing bubble; we are in a shift. Things change, and then they'll change again. It’s a great time to buy and sell real estate. You can build your personal wealth through real estate.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
Grand Junction has been found! It’s a great place to live, and it’s going to continue to grow and develop. So, let’s all continue being kind as we cohabitate in this great Valley!
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:52 AM
Sunset: 04:56:36 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:03:56 AM
Sunset: 04:56:02 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:05 AM
Sunset: 04:55:30 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:06:03 AM
Sunset: 04:54:59 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:07:06 AM
Sunset: 04:54:31 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:08:08 AM
Sunset: 04:54:05 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:09:10 AM
Sunset: 04:53:41 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.