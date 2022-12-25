Felecia Bishop
Felecia Bishop
Where are you from?
I was born in Grand Junction but was raised in Gunnison, CO. When I was 19 years old, I moved back to Grand Junction to attend Mesa State College.
What area do you live in now? What do you like most about it?
I live in the North area with my husband, Ray, and my three daughters. We love how spread out it is and the convenient location. We have a mini farm with a couple horses, dogs, cats, chickens and ducks. We love our animals and the lifestyle!
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
When I’m not working, you’ll find me with my family, usually at the lacrosse fields. All three of my daughters play, and we are very involved in the lacrosse community. We LOVE to travel - our favorite place being Hong Kong, where we have a lot of family. We also enjoy camping, boating, golfing and anything outdoors!
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have worked as a licensed real estate agent for almost seven years. I have been with my Metro Brokers GJ family for six years now and LOVE where I’m at!
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold?
One of my favorites was a beautiful horse property in Northwest Grand Junction. Not only was it a magnificent property, but the best part was the interest it brought from folks all over the country. I met many wonderful people through that property.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell?
Whether buying or selling, always work with people you feel comfortable with, someone you feel confident has your best interests at heart. Buying a home or moving is a huge, emotional event in one’s life, and you want that connection with your agent!
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
We have seen interest rates fluctuating, causing a slow down to housing markets everywhere. However, I think our valley has so much to offer! With the combination of our mild climate, beautiful location, and the many activities in or near our wonderful Grand Valley, there are many people wanting to retire or relocate here. We are the “new discovery” of Western Colorado. I believe our local market will be more resilient and sustainable than other parts of the country!
