Gena Willits
Title: Western Slope Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Realty
Where are you from?
I was born in Abilene, Texas. My parents moved the family to Breckenridge, Colorado when I was 15, and I graduated from high school at Summit High in Frisco, Colorado. I went to college at Abilene Christian University and afterwards moved to Glenwood Springs. This is where I met my husband, Lloyd. We have been married 34 years.
What area do you live in now?
My husband and I now live in Fruita.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I became a Realtor when my husband was diagnosed with cancer, and I needed to work to help relieve the stress from Lloyd.
What did you do before that?
Previously, I was a professional organizer for 16 years. With the experience I gained organizing garages, kitchens, closets, file systems, packaging and unpacking and staging, real estate was the perfect fit for me. I understand what is important to fix when selling and what to be cautious of when buying. I stage all of my listings for free! Additionally, I help senior citizens pack their homes for free when they list with me.
What do you enjoy most about working in real estate?
What I enjoy most about working with sellers is getting their home ready to sell. I truly love this part! When working with buyers, I get so excited walking through the homes with them and finding out what they really love in a home. I particularly enjoy getting to know my clients and forming relationships with them.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
When not at work, I am somewhat of a homebody. I go to Lake Powell several times each summer. I enjoy talking with my two sons and daughter-in-law, and it is always a happy day when they visit. I work in the flower garden, play with our three dogs, and I love to mow the lawn.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
As a seasoned agent, what I would say about the market now is that they should not be afraid to sell or buy. Things are stabilizing, and real estate is always a great investment. I love that I get to go through this process with others. I’m a lucky girl!
