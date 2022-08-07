Grace Varley
Title: Broker Associate, RE/MAX 4000
Office: 970-683-2588
Cell: 970-210-4029
Where did you grow up?
I was born and raised in Busan, South Korea. In my twenties, I moved to the United States to attend the University of Minnesota. Growing up next to the ocean in Korea was wonderful; we hung around the beach and ate fresh sea food. Still to this day, watching ocean waves gives me great peace. It was a wonderful place to grow up, but I found somewhere I truly enjoy more. The Grand Valley is like a Garden of Eden and offers so much. I love the Grand Junction area and all the people who live here.
What area do you live in now?What do you like most about it?
I currently live in the Redlands. The area offers the most stunning views all around, including amazing sunrises and sunsets. It also offers amazing views of the Colorado National Monument.
What do you enjoy doing when you're not working?
I enjoy spending quality time with my wonderful sons and grandkids. I also love to travel. Several years ago, we all went to a private resort in Mexico. That memory will stay with me forever. Everyone in our party enjoyed it so much that we all want to go back. I also went to Europe with my church group. It was one of the best trips I have ever had.
How long have you worked in real estate? What did you do before that?
I have worked as a full time Realtor for 16 years. It has been a truly incredible career. Before I started in real estate, I was a substitute teacher in California and an Interior Store Designer for a department store.
What do you enjoy most about working in real estate? What are the most rewarding/challenging parts of your job?
The thing I enjoy most about working in real estate is meeting many wonderful new people, both from out of town and from the Grand Valley. It is wonderful to work with my clients. Many of them have become my friends over the years. The most rewarding part of my job is watching the joy and happiness in my clients as they purchase their new homes. The appreciation I get from them is unforgettable. I would like to thank all my past and present clients. I am still in this business because of you!
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold? What did you like most about it?
There is a property that backs up to a gorgeous rock formation by the Monument. It always has the most delightful views of plant and wild life in the back yard.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home? Do you have any advice for first-time homebuyers?
For sellers: Remove the clutter, show pride in ownership, and stage your home if possible. I once showed the same house to a buyer twice, and they weren't interested in it, but when we saw it again for the third time, after the seller staged the house, the buyer wanted to make an offer right away.
For buyers: It is very important to find the right Realtor to represent you. Your Realtor must be someone you trust and know will work hard for you. Finding a reputable lender that will prequalify you before your home search, so you know your correct price range, is also important.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
In recent years, our market has been out of control. I anticipate our market will start to stabilize and become a healthier market. The Grand Valley has been discovered by multitudes of out of town buyers. They are bringing cash to the table and are not dependent on lenders. With all the interest from out of town buyers and investors, our area will continue to grow. Real estate sales and prices should remain steady.