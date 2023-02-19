Janell Gear
Title: Broker/Owner of Gear & Associates Realty
Cell: (970) 589-0002
Office: (970) 589-0002
Where are you from?
I am a Colorado native. I was born in Colorado Springs. I grew up in Pueblo, Colorado and moved to Grand Junction in 1992.
What area do you live in now?
My family and I live in North Grand Junction. We love our location and proximity to Downtown Grand Junction, Mesa Mall, Colorado Mesa University and Lincoln Park.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been a Realtor for 16 years. I am a full-time Realtor. I specialize in residential real estate, and I serve all of Mesa County.
What did you do before that?
Before I became a Realtor, I worked in banking for over 12 years in various positions. Banking was a great foundation for understanding the lending side of buying and selling a home.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
When I am not working, I enjoy being outside soaking up some sunshine, watching my boys compete in sporting events and exploring new places. We are lucky to live in such a beautiful playground with mild winters and fun outdoor activities all around.
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold?
The most unique property I sold had an underground bunker that could sustain life for several months if necessary. The intricacies of the bunker were quite impressive.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Real estate still remains one of the highest returns on your money. As you make your monthly mortgage payments, you are reducing the total amount owed, thus building your own personal equity. So, if you are on the fence about buying a home, remember this is a step in the right direction to building the future of your net worth. Home ownership is worth it!!
