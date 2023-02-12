Joe Silzell
Title: Real Estate Agent with RE/MAX 4000
Joe Silzell
Title: Real Estate Agent with RE/MAX 4000
Cell: (970) 462-5154
Office: (970) 462-5154
Where are you from?
I am from Mesa, CO - about two miles up from the town of Mesa just below the ski area. Several members of my family still live up there.
What area do you live in now?
I live in Grand Junction, Colorado. I love the perfect blend of outdoor activities (festivals, hiking, lakes and trails), agriculture (I grew up around ranches and spent a lot of time working on them, riding horses and chasing cows) and city amenities (breweries, dining and indoor sports).
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been in real estate for four years, and I have been blessed to get into this great industry.
What did you do before that?
I joined the Marine Corps out of high school, and I served for five years. When I got out of the military, I became a Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy, where I worked in the detention facility.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
I really enjoy spending time with my family, especially my nieces and nephews. We have gone on a lot of trips and even took a limo ride to see the Christmas lights! I love going to the gym. You will find me there 5-6 days a week, usually in the early morning. During the summer, I love to hike and be outdoors as much as possible, or playing basketball at the rec center. You'll find me at lots of festivals in Palisade with friends whenever possible!
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Sleep on it (if possible)! Before making an offer on a house or accepting an offer on your home, sleep on it. There is something about having time to let your brain thoroughly go over it after a good night’s sleep that really helps you know if you should make the decision!
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:09:08 AM
Sunset: 05:47:46 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: N @ 3 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 07:07:58 AM
Sunset: 05:48:55 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:06:47 AM
Sunset: 05:50:04 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 07:05:35 AM
Sunset: 05:51:13 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:04:22 AM
Sunset: 05:52:22 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:03:08 AM
Sunset: 05:53:30 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:01:53 AM
Sunset: 05:54:38 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.