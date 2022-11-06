Julie Hicks
Broker with eXp Realty
Where did you grow up?
I am a Grand Junction native. My family has several generations of roots here and in the real estate industry as well. Besides being my hometown, I love our Colorado mild climate and the beauty of the outdoors that surrounds our Valley.
What area do you live in now?
I currently live in the North area of Grand Junction and love how easy it is to get anywhere in the Valley from here.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
I love spending time with family and friends doing things in nature. I enjoy hiking, fishing, camping, gold panning, horseback riding and traveling.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been selling real estate in this Valley for almost 22 years. I started by working with my dad at his company, Joe Hicks Real Estate, in 1999. I moved to eXp Realty in 2020 to expand my knowledge and increase the resources I can offer buyers and sellers.
What did you do before that?
I worked for the City of Fruita for seven years before entering the real estate industry, so that gives me an insight into the development process and requirements of planning departments.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
I always recommend buyers spend some time with their lenders to know exactly what they are comfortable with spending. Buyers should know their buying power and comfort zone before moving forward. Sellers need to be confident in their broker and listen to their advice. This market has been changing fast and has many variables, but brokers are watching the market to help their clients make the best decisions.
What do you see in the future for real estate and prices?
I believe we are moving into a time of more sustainable pricing, remaining low inventory and longer times on the market. These new conditions are creating more flexibility and access for additional buyers and sellers. Although interest rates are increasing, they are still at historically low levels. The rise in interest rates has caused the market to slow, but certainly has not come to a halt. The real estate industry as a whole has always been a cycle of market rises and falls, but over time has proven to be a wise investment.
