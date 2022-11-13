Katie Zambrano
Title: Broker with Chesnick Realty, LLC
Katie Zambrano
Title: Broker with Chesnick Realty, LLC
Cell: (970) 201-8984
Office: (970) 858-8238
Where did you grow up?
I grew up right here in beautiful Grand Junction! I really feel like four decades in the Valley gives me a great home court advantage as an agent.
What area do you live in now? What do you like most about it?
My family and I reside in Fruita! It has the perfect little town feel and an awesome, engaged community.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
When I’m not working, I love to be with my husband and three girls! I also love golfing, watching softball and traveling - especially to Arizona to visit my daughter!
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been working in the real estate world for over 20 years! Time flies when you’re having fun!
What did you do before that?
Before real estate, I worked at a title company, and then I went on to work for a builder. That was really fun because I would get to assist buyers in picking out their floor plans, lots, color selections, etc. Both of these jobs proved invaluable when I ultimately went on to sell real estate.
What is the most unique property you’ve listed or sold?
The most unique home I have sold was probably 131 W Pabor Ave in Fruita! It was built in 1947 and is a noticeably unique property. When I listed it, I had so many people on social media say, “Finally, I know what the inside of this home looks like!” It was fun to see how many people recognized it.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
If you are someone looking to buy or sell a home, the biggest piece of advice I can give is to hire an agent you can trust! The home buying or selling process can be overwhelming, but with the right person, it can also be very exciting.
